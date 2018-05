Gardai in Clonmel are renewing their appeal for missing person Natasha McNeill.

Natasha has been missing since May 1st last.

Natasha is described as 160cm (5’2”), slim build. She has brown hair, tattoos on her right ankle and wrists.

She was last seen wearing grey top, grey tracksuit bottoms, and white runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

