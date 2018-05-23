Tipp gardaí stop motorist who had been driving on a Learner Permit for over 20 YEARS

23 May 2018

Gardaí in Tipperary have stopped a motorist who had been driving on a Learner Permit for over two decades.

The motorist was initially spotted towing a motorized dinghy in the Cahir area.

He was also found to be driving unaccompanied.

A court appearance is set to follow.

Cahir Roads Policing: ‘This leaner driver was planning on sailing off into the sunset’

but we stopped this ‘Skipper’ He had an L-Permit for over 2 decades.

Unaccompanied (apart from the boat!) He’ll be making an appearance in the

Courts soon. pic.twitter.com/I0vy8ZQQbc — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 23, 2018

Taking to Twitter, Garda Traffic said: “Cahir Roads Policing: ‘This leaner driver was planning on sailing off into the sunset’ but we stopped this ‘Skipper’ He had an L-Permit for over 2 decades. Unaccompanied (apart from the boat!), he’ll be making an appearance in the Courts soon.”

