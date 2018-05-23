Tipp gardaí stop motorist who had been driving on a Learner Permit for over 20 YEARS

Tipp gardaí stop motorist who had been driving on a Learner Permit for over 20 YEARS23 May 2018
Gardaí in Tipperary have stopped a motorist who had been driving on a Learner Permit for over two decades.
The motorist was initially spotted towing a motorized dinghy in the Cahir area.
He was also found to be driving unaccompanied.
A court appearance is set to follow.
Cahir Roads Policing: ‘This leaner driver was planning on sailing off into the sunset’
but we stopped this ‘Skipper’ He had an L-Permit for over 2 decades.
Unaccompanied (apart from the boat!) He’ll be making an appearance in the
Courts soon. pic.twitter.com/I0vy8ZQQbc
— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 23, 2018
Taking to Twitter, Garda Traffic said: “Cahir Roads Policing: ‘This leaner driver was planning on sailing off into the sunset’ but we stopped this ‘Skipper’ He had an L-Permit for over 2 decades. Unaccompanied (apart from the boat!), he’ll be making an appearance in the Courts soon.”