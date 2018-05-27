Tipperary No Voting TD says he won’t stand in way of Government’s proposed legislation.

27 May 2018

A prominent Independent TD who voted No says he won’t stand in the way of the Government’s proposed legislation.

Tipperary TD Michael McGrath was outspoken against the repealing of the 8th Amendment before the Referendum on Friday.

Tipperary voted in favour of repealing the 8th Amendment with 59.1% supporting the constitutional change.

Deputy McGrath says voters have issued a clear mandate for the Oireachtas to pass new laws, saying that “the people have spoken, and they have spoken emphatically…people voted in full knowledge of what the government bill contains, so I think in effect it is an endorsement of the government bill”.

Share it:













Don't Miss