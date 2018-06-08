Tipperary strikes gold again: €500,000 Daily Million Plus ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir

08 June 2018

8th June, 2018.

Ah, here.

Someone in Tipperary has scooped another big prize in the lotto this week.

There must be something in the Tipperary air as the winning ticket of €500,000 of today’s Daily Million Plus draw was bought in Carrick-On-Suir in Co, Tipperary.

The latest winning in the Premier County has come just days after a Thurles syndicate scooped a mega €17 million EuroMillions Jackpot.

Today’s golden ticket was bought at the Texaco Spar Service Station in John Street, Carrick on Suir.

The county is still buzzing after Eason in Thurles shopping Centre sold last Tuesday’s mega €17 million EuroMillions jackpot ticket – just eight months after it sold a €7.5 million Lotto winner!

A National Lottery spokesperson said this afternoon that in the last year alone National Lottery winnings in County Tipperary, including EuroMillions, Lotto, Daily Millions and Scratch Cards, is heading towards an incredible €27 million.

“This is tremendous for the County. Tipp is certainly on a golden run at the moment and we are thrilled for all of the winners and the County. We are looking forward to having the winning EuroMillions syndicate from Thurles in our Winner’s room next week to collect their massive €17 million cheque. We now we are advising all players in the County to check their tickets to see if they are the winners of today’s Daily Millions Plus prize.”

The owner of the Texaco Spar in Carrick-on-Suir, Sean Heaphy, said he is stunned and delighted at the win.

“This is unbelievable. This is our biggest National Lottery win to date and there is a great buzz that that word is emerging we sold the €500,000 Daily Millions winner. We have a lot passing traffic as we are on the main Limerick to Waterford road so it could be anybody. But we hope its a local.

The store, which Sean has owned since 2014, employs 25 part-time and full-time staff.

Apart from the EuroMillions and today’s big Daily Millions Plus win, other recent big wins in Tipperary include:

April 2018: A syndicate collected a cheque for a whopping €250,000 after winning the Lotto Plus 2 top prize on a ticket sold at the Centra Store in Stadavoher, Thurles.

March 2018: A scratch card paying out €500,000 was sold at Sheedy’s Centra Store in Thurles

December 2017: McKevitts Costcutters Store on Friars Street, Thurles, sold a €500,000 Lotto Plus 1 winning ticket

Also in December 2017 there were also two separate scratch card wins of €250,000 and €100,000 bought in shops in Thurles.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games go back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, community, arts, heritage and the Irish language.

In total more than €5 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 30 years ago. In 2017 alone, the National Lottery raised over €226 million for such good causes.

Share it:













Don't Miss