Gardaí in Tipperary are investigating the death of a 57-year-old female who died in a lawnmower accident yesterday in the area of Toureen, Rossmore.

The incident happened at approximately 6:30 pm yesterday.

The woman was using a ride-on lawnmower when it collided with a ditch, receiving fatal injuries from the accident.

Her body was removed to South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel where an investigation is ongoing.

-Garda Press Office

