A two-year-old boy has died and his brother is critically ill in hospital after a hit-and-run.

The toddler was killed after he was struck by a car at around 2pm on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.

His six-year-old brother was also hit by the vehicle on MacDonald Road, Stoke, Coventry, and is in a critical condition in hospital.

A 22-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman have been arrested by police after a black Ford Focus was found abandoned shortly after the incident.

Both boys suffered life-threatening injuries but nothing could be done to save the younger sibling.

The force have said the road remains closed while emergency services are at the scene and officers are speaking to witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the force’s collision investigation unit, said: “We are still trying to establish how this tragic incident has happened and anyone who hasn’t yet spoken to an officer should call us on 101.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare and it’s impossible to imagine their grief, but specialist officers will be supporting them as our investigation continues.”

– PA

