Tourism Ireland’s largest-ever mission to China launches today as representatives from 29 Irish enterprises take part in an effort to boost the number of Chinese visitors here.

Tourism Ireland aims to attract 175,000 tourists from the country by 2025, which would be a 150% increase on 2017’s figures.

Next month the first direct flights from Ireland to Beijing and Hong Kong will commence which includes eight direct flights, representing around 1,700 airline seats each week.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “China is the largest outbound travel market in the world and one that Tourism Ireland is committed to growth over the coming years.

In 2017, we welcomed an estimated 70,000 Chinese visitors to the island of Ireland; the introduction of direct flights from Beijing and Hong Kong is a major game-changer and offers a real opportunity for us to build on this number.

“We are confident that we are in a strong position to grow this emerging travel market in 2018 and over the coming years.”

