Tourist trips to the Skelligs in Co Kerry have been hampered by rough seas and a long winter.

The OPW had hoped to open island boat trips a month early but they have been unable to carry out the necessary maintenance repair works.

Visitor numbers to the historic site increased by around 2,000 last year from the previous year as people flocked to see where Star Wars: The Last Jedi was filmed.

A restricted number of boats are only allowed to land on the island for five months of the year.

– Digital desk

