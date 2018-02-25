Transport bosses 'were warned that Luas Cross City would cause delays'

Transport bosses were warned of a “crisis situation” facing Dublin’s new Luas line months before it opened, it has been reported.

The Cross City line is being blamed for bringing traffic to a standstill around College Green, with Dublin Bus forced to divert nearly 30 routes away from the area.

The Sunday Business Post reports that transport officials were warned as early as September that test runs had led to traffic jams and delays.

Despite the warnings, the €368m line was opened as planned in December.

– Digital desk

