Don't Miss

A number of traveler families are seeking compensation over Dublin Airport's plans to build a second runway, it has been reported. Up to 14 families based at Collinstown are to be moved from land owned by airport authorities, many of which have lived at the site for 30 years. According to the Sunday Times, the families are looking for sums ranging between €100,000 and €800,000 to move. Fingal County Council said that an alternative site for the families is being sought at Coolquay.