Celebrations will take place today marking the anniversary of official State recognition of Traveller Ethnicity.

President Michael D Higgins is joining a special event this morning at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin – that will feature Traveller music, theatre, storytelling and exhibitions.

The last Census showed there are currently over 30,000 Irish Travellers.

A leading Traveller activist said Martin Collins of Pavee Point that the community needs a national cultural centre to highlight its culture and traditions.

“There’s a need for a dedicated space/centre that celebrates all things Traveller… and our culture and our history, in the same way that we have museums, heritage centres, and national galleries to celebrate Irishness,” he said.

– Digital desk

