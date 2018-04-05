President Donald Trump has said he did not know about a $130,000 payment his personal lawyer made to an adult film actress who alleges they had an affair.

Asked if he knew about the payment to Stormy Daniels, Mr Trump said no.

Mr Trump was speaking to reporters on Thursday aboard Air Force One.

Trump breaks silence on Stormy Daniels, claims he didn’t know of $130,000 hush money payment. “You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 5, 2018

– Press Association and Digital Desk

