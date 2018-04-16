TV presenter Ant McPartlin has pleaded guilty at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court to drink driving.

He is charged with drink-driving after allegedly being involved in a collision in Richmond, west London, on March 18th.

TV presenter Anthony McPartlin arrives at The Court House in Wimbledon, London to face charges of drink driving. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

The 42-year-old, wearing a black suit and white shirt, faced a scrum of photographers and reporters as he walked up the steps at the main entrance to the court building in south-west London, which was guarded by seven police officers.

Mr McPartlin stood in the glass dock in court and spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, address and nationality before pleading guilty to a single charge of drink-driving.

The charge states he had 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

