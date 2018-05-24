Two arrested following drug seizure worth €220,000 in Carlow

24 May 2018

Two men have been arrested after drugs worth €220,000 were seized in Co Carlow yesterday.

Gardaí on routine patrol at Rochfort Manor on Old Leighlin Road observed two men acting suspiciously beside two cars, a black Audi and a silver Renault.

During a search Gardaí discovered three large packages; two packages are believed to contain cocaine and the other Ketamine, with an estimated street value of €220,000.

Two men, in their 30s and 20s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Carlow Garda Station.

