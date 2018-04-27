Gardaí are looking for the public’s help to find two missing teens from Cork.

Davis Stepka and Sebastian Rowley, both 13, are missing from the Bantry area.

The boys were last seen in Bantry at about 10am-11am yesterday morning.

Davis Stepka was wearing navy pants, black jacket and brown walking boots.

Sebastian Rowley was wearing a red jacket, school uniform and was carrying a blue rucksack.

The boys are believed to be in the Dublin area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860 or the Garda Confidential Line 0n 1800 666 111.

IMAGE Sebastian Rowley, left, and Davis Stepka.

