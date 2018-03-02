Two British tourists shot in attempted Brazil mugging

Two British tourists have been shot during an attempted mugging in Brazil, police said.

The brothers, who are in their 20s, were attacked in Porto Seguro, in the east of the country.

Brazilian police said the victims told investigators they were approached by two people on a motorcycle as they were on their way back to their hotel early on Friday.

The perpetrators tried to snatch a backpack from one of the brothers, and opened fire when he attempted to grab it back.

One of the victims was shot in the hand and has a fractured finger, the other was shot twice in the arm and has a fractured bone.

Associated Press reported that both men are in a stable condition and the perpetrators have not been identified.

