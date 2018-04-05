Two Carlow men have appeared in court charged with assault causing harm to a Laois GAA player.

Daniel O’Reilly was injured in the early hours of Easter Monday in Carlow town.

Laois inter-county GAA player Daniel O’Reilly sustained head injuries after being assaulted at Potato Market in Carlow Town at around 1am on Easter Monday.

The footballer, aged in his early 20s, is said to be in a stable condition in St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

This morning, two Carlow men appeared in court charged with assault causing harm.

20-year-old Tommy Lee Thompson of Springfield Park and 24-year-old Brendan Keating of St Mary’s Park appeared before Carlow District Court.

The court heard Tommy Lee Thompson replied ‘sorry’ when he was charged at Kilkenny Garda Station yesterday evening.

Brendan Keating made no reply when he was charged with the same offence at Thomastown Garda Station.

The two men were remanded on bail on strict conditions, including that they sign on four times a week at Carlow Garda Station and that they don’t interfere with any witnesses in the case.

They are due back in court next month.

Share it:













Don't Miss