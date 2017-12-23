by Eoin English

Two men have appeared in court this evening charged with criminal damage to a garda station in West Cork.

The two were arrested along with a woman during a major garda operation early this morning which included the search of a property in the Cousane Gap area near Dunmanway.

The operation, which involved gardai from Bandon, Dunmanway and Clonakilty, supported by the armed Regional Support Unit and the garda dog unit, arose out of an investigation into an incident in Dunmanway in the early hours of last Sunday, December 17.

It is alleged that three people wearing balaclavas and carrying a rod walked through the town at around 3.51am and smashed the windows of the local garda station before later smashing the window of a nearby laundrette.

The two men and a woman who were arrested this morning were brought before Judge John King at a special sitting of Clonakilty District Court this evening.

Timmy McCarthy, 23, with an address at Cousane Gap, Dunmanway, Co Cork, was charged with two counts of criminal damage to the garda station on December 17, 2017.

He was also charged with four counts of dangerous driving, of driving without insurance, and with not having a driver’s licence at various locations in the Coolmountain area on December 19, 2017.

He was further charged with failure to appear at Macroom District Court on December 20.

He was released on his own bail to appear before Clonakilty District Court on January 16, 2018.

Inspector Fergal Foley asked the court to impose certain conditions, including that McCarthy reside at Sheila’s Hotel in Cork City, that he stay out of Dunmanway, and sign on three times a week at Mayfield Garda Station.

Thomas Douglas, 22, with an address as Cousane Gap, was charged with one count of criminal damage to Dunmanway Garda Station on December 17, 2017.

He was released on his own bail, to appear before Clonakilty District Court on January 16 next.

Among the conditions, Insp Foley asked the court to impose were that he reside at the address at Cousane Gap, that he abide by a 10pm to 6am curfew, and that he sign on at Bantry Garda Station three times a week.

Celeste Moat, 20, was charged with obstructing a garda investigation. She was released on her own bail to appear before Clonakilty District Court on January 16.

