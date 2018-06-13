By David Raleigh

The N24 Limerick to Tipperary Road has been closed by gardaí due to a “head-on collision” in which it has been reported that two people have been killed.

It is understood the two people were traveling in a UK registered car which collided with a domestic oil delivery truck.

The scene of the crash on the N24 near Dromkeen. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22.

The driver of the truck is not believed to have been injured and is being treated for shock.

The collision occurred just outside Dromkeen village around 10.30am.

A Garda spokeswoman stated: “Gardaí are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision between a truck and a car that occurred at approximately 11am on 13th June 2018.”

“The N24 is closed in both directions just North of Kilteely-Dromkeen village.”

“Emergency services are at the scene and local diversions are in place.”

Two units from Cappamore Fire Station are at the scene as well as local Gardaí and paramedics.

A local doctor was also called to the scene.

Emergency services revived a 999 call of a serious road crash at 10.36am, at a location known as The Crossroads on the Limerick side of the N24.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can contact Bruff Garda station on 061-382940.

