Two men in England have died in a collision after a car was driven on the wrong side of the motorway, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers were called at around 2.34am to reports there was a vehicle driving eastbound on the westbound carriageway of the M62 near to junction 26 at Huddersfield, the force said.

A spokesman said they were called again shortly after and told there had been a two-vehicle crash.

“Officers have responded and located the two vehicles. Two males in one of the vehicles, which is a white Skoda, were declared deceased at the scene,” he said.

“A male, believed to be the driver of the second vehicle involved which is a black Vauxhall Insignia, was arrested for causing death by dangerous driving.

“He also failed a roadside breath test … the major roadside collision team are continuing the investigation.”

The force said the two men killed in the collision were 34 and 37, and that the 22-year-old man who was arrested is currently being questioned by officers.

