Two gunmen open fire at art festival in New Jersey; 20 people injured, 4 in critical condition

17 June 2018

20 people have been injured after two gunmen opened fire at an all-night art festival in the US state of New Jersey.

Four of those hurt in Trenton, including a 13-year-old boy, are in critical condition.

One of the suspects was shot dead by police, another is in custody.

Police in New Jersey say at least one person has been killed and 20 have been injured after a shooting broke out at the ‘Art All Night’ festival in Trenton — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) June 17, 2018

More to follow…

