Two gunmen open fire at art festival in New Jersey; 20 people injured, 4 in critical condition

17 June 2018

20 people have been injured after two gunmen opened fire at an all-night art festival in the US state of New Jersey.

Four of those hurt in Trenton, including a 13-year-old boy, are in critical condition.

One of the suspects was shot dead by police, another is in custody.

More to follow…

