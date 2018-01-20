A hotel fire in Prague city centre has killed at least two people and injured dozens more.

Prague rescue service spokeswoman Jana Postova said eight people had been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after the blaze broke out in the hotel, named by firefighters as Eurostars David, this evening.

Firefighters and rescuers work at the scene of a hotel fire in downtown Prague today. Pic: Vit Simanek/CTK via AP

Ms Postova said that three people had to be resuscitated.

Prague mayor Adriana Krnacova, who was at the scene, expressed condolences to the relatives of the victims who have not been immediately identified. No further details were available.

2 dead, 8 injured (4 seriously) after fire in Hotel Eurostars David in #Prague, #CzechRepublic + 2 firefighters injured. / Source: Prague Ambulance + Fire dpt pic.twitter.com/7FzKOoIAtY — Filip Horký (@FilipHorky) January 20, 2018

The hotel is located near the Vltava river in the Prague 2 district, which is walking distance from the city’s historical centre.

PA and Digital desk

Share it:













Don't Miss