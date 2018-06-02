Two men are being questioned after a loaded revolver was seized in Dublin.

Gardaí arrested the men, who are in their late twenties and early thirties, in the Dublin 3 area this afternoon.

The arrests were part of an operation targetting organised crime and threats to life.

Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Special Crime Task Force and Crime and Security were involved in the operation.

The men have been taken to stations in the north of the city for questioning.

Investigations are on going.

