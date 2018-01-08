Two men have died in a light aircraft crash in a field near Overbury in Worcestershire, England.

Emergency services were called at 12.49pm on Monday after the single engine aircraft came down.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

An ambulance spokesman said: “Due to the foggy conditions at the time, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham, with a doctor and critical care paramedic on board, had landed a couple of miles from the crash scene and were picked up by a paramedic officer in a car and were taken to the scene.

“Two ambulances and a second paramedic officer also attended.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save either man and they were both confirmed dead at the scene.”

West Mercia Police said the two people on board the aircraft, the pilot and a passenger, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.

There were no other reported injuries.

A scene guard and a cordon are in place at the scene of the incident and are likely to remain there overnight.

Both the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) have been informed and a team has been deployed.

Superintendent Kevin Purcell, of West Mercia Police, said: “Emergency services remain at the scene of the incident, in which two people have sadly died.

“We have been working closely with our colleagues from the other emergency services at the scene to make the area safe and to ensure the resulting investigation can now proceed, which will be led by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

“We will continue to support them throughout their investigation.

“Our thoughts remain with the families of the two people who have lost their lives.”

Spread the love













Don't Miss