Two men in court following €1.6m drug seizure in Carlow

01 April 2018

Two men appeared in court last night, charged in connection with a 1.6 million euro drugs seizure in Carlow on Friday.

Cannabis herb and 21 thousand euro in cash was seized during a search of a premises on Tullow Road.

It was part of ongoing investigations by gardai with the help of Europol, targeting serious and organised cross jurisdictional criminal activity.

They’ve been before a special sitting of Carlow District Court.

