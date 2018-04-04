Two men in their 20s charged in connection with Carlow assault

04 April 2018

Two men have been charged tonight in connection with an assault on a GAA player in Carlow.

Laois GAA player Daniel O’Reilly was assaulted near a taxi rank in the Potato Market in Carlow early on Monday morning following a night out.

Gardai in Carlow tonight charged two men in their 20s in connection with this investigation.

They will appear before Carlow District Court tomorrow morning (Thursday) at 10.30am.

Daniel has been in a serious condition in St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny since the assault.

It was reported today that Daniel woke from his coma and spoke to his family.

Share it:













Don't Miss