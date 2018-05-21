Gardaí are investigating a serious public order incident on the M50 in Dublin this evening.

Officers say a number of people were involved in an altercation at around 6.20pm on the M50 between junction 10 (Ballymount) and junction 9 (Redcow) northbound.

One man was seriously injured and was taken to Tallaght Hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Another man was also injured but refused medical attention and left the scene in a Silver Sedona car.

Traffic was serious disrupted and Investigating Gardaí in Tallaght are eager to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident or, who may have witnessed it.

They can contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Share it:













Don't Miss