The bodies of two men who went missing after their vehicle entered the water in Co Mayo early this morning have been recovered.

The two men were in their late 20s and from the local area.

A third man, aged in his teens, managed to escape from the vehicle and raise the alarm.

It is understood the men were driving close to a bridge over the Carrownisky River near Louisburgh at around 3am when their vehicle entered the water.

Gardaí, the fire service and the Irish Coast Guard were all involved in the rescue operation.

The bodies have been removed to University Hospital Castlebar where post-mortem examinations are expected to be carried out tomorrow.

Don't Miss