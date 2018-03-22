Two female pedestrians have died following a road incident in Galway tonight.

Gardaí have said the two women were in their 50s and were fatally injured after they were struck by a car which had collided with a second car.

The incident happened just before 6pm this evening in Ballinasloe.

The women were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies have been removed to Portiuncula Hospital.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890 or any garda station.

