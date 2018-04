Two people airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following head on collision

01 April 2018

Two people have been airlifted to hospital in Britain with serious injuries after a head-on crash in Suffolk.

Emergency services were called to the A11-20 in Earl Stonham just before 7 o’clock this evening.

Both drivers are being treated at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

– Digital Desk

