Two people have died after weekend of tragedy for Irish abroad

22 January 2018

It’s been a weekend of tragedy for Irish people abroad.

27 year old Louise Furey from Glenties in Donegal died when she fell from a hotel balcony while holidaying in Thailand.

A young Irish man has died after being caught up in a flash-flood while kayaking in Equador.

20 year old Alex McGourty from Sligo died after he was caught up in a flash-flood while kayaking in the River Abanico in Equador.

A search is continuing for three other kayakers who are missing, while a fifth member of the group has been found alive.

Meanwhile searches are continuing in Austria for 21 year old Ross Hanlon from Athboy in County Meath who was last seen outside the Flex Nightclub in Vienna on Friday.

Share it:













Don't Miss