Three arrested following N7 collision which leaves man seriously injured

Three arrested following N7 collision which leaves man seriously injured28 December 2017
One man has been seriously injured following a crash on the N7 this evening.
Gardai had been pursuing a vehicle which then crashed into another car on the Dublin bound side of the road at Johnstown at around 3.45pm.
After a search involving the Armed Response Unit, three men were arrested by gardai.
.@colmanos with the latest from the scene as three people are arrested following an incident on the N7 pic.twitter.com/hNUPRw5JD0
— RTÉ News (@rtenews) December 28, 2017
The road is closed and there are heavy delays from J11 M9 as a result.
There are also delays on the N7 Southbound because of onlookers.
Naas Rd #N7 Inbound currently closed J8 Johnstown as we deal with a road traffic incident #Dublin #Kildare #traffic @aaroadwatch @MotorwayNetA pic.twitter.com/dUTMCqthMf
— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) December 28, 2017
– Digital Desk
Main pic: @DubFireBrigade/Twitter