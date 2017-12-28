Three arrested following N7 collision which leaves man seriously injured

28 December 2017

One man has been seriously injured following a crash on the N7 this evening.

Gardai had been pursuing a vehicle which then crashed into another car on the Dublin bound side of the road at Johnstown at around 3.45pm.

After a search involving the Armed Response Unit, three men were arrested by gardai.

.@colmanos with the latest from the scene as three people are arrested following an incident on the N7 pic.twitter.com/hNUPRw5JD0 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) December 28, 2017

The road is closed and there are heavy delays from J11 M9 as a result.

There are also delays on the N7 Southbound because of onlookers.

