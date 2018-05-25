Two teens arrested as part of Anastasia Kriegel murder investigation

25 May 2018

Gardaí have confirmed that two juvenile males arrested yesterday as part of the investigation into the murder of Anastasia Kriegel remain in custody.

They are being held at two separate Dublin Garda Stations.

The 14-year-old was found murdered at a disused house on the Clonee Road in the Lucan are of Dublin last week.

Gardaí are continuing their investigation into her death, studying DNA evidence and CCTV footage from the area.

Ana, as she was also known, was last seen at St Catherine’s Park at 5.30pm last Monday, close to the disused house where her body was found.

Anyone with information, or who can assist with the investigation, is asked to contact Lucan garda station on 01-666-7300, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss