Two US tourists die in freak Kerry jaunting-car accident

09 April 2018

By Anne Lucey

Two American tourists who were travelling on a jaunting car have died following a freak accident at one of Co Kerry’s most popular visitor attractions.

The accident happened at the Gap of Dunloe at around 2pm today near a bridge around two miles from the Kate Kearney’s side of the pass.

The two people, a man and a woman, are believed to be in their 50s or 60s and may have died after being thrown some distance from the trap.

It is not known at this stage how many people were on the jaunting car. Locals say that it may have struck the parapet of a bridge and overturned.

The details are not yet clear but it is understood the tourists were killed in an accident involving a jaunting car or a trap type vehicle, which is the traditional way to sight-see through the scenic narrow pass in the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks near Killarney.

Gardaí have closed the road near the location of the accident and Kerry Mountain Rescue are at the scene.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has expressed its sympathies to the family at the centre of the accident.

Almost a year ago, in May of 2017, an American tourist, a cyclist lost her life in a cycling accident in the Gap.

