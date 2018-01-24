Storm Georgina has passed over Ireland but two yellow weather warnings remain.

There is a nationwide wind alert with gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour.

While the West and North West are being warned to watch out for heavy rain, where up to 35 millimetres could fall in places.

Met Eireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly said: “Storm Georgina tracked to the north-west of Ireland overnight and is currently over the north-west coast of Scotland and it placed Ireland in a strong to gale force south-west air flow.

“So the strong and gusty south-west winds will continue today, but they have peaked now and they will ease somewhat for the morning, but it will remain a windy day.”

Windy today with strong and gusty southwest winds continuing. Heavy rain will clear the southeast this morning, with sunny spells and scattered showers following, some of the showers heavy. Temperatures between 6 and 8 degrees. pic.twitter.com/HPXnpOn75z — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 24, 2018

