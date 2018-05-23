Two women from the South East share their stories ahead of the referendum

23 May 2018

Two women from the South East, directly affected by the 8th amendment have shared their stories with Beat News ahead of the referendum on Friday.

Vicky Wall from Dungarvan became pregnant in 2014 with her third child.

At 24 weeks, she found out the baby had Edward Syndrome so was incompatible with life.

Vicky is part of an organisation called Every Life Counts and is voting no so as to save the amendment because she believes the 8th ensured she and her unborn baby had precious time together:

Claire Cullen Delsol from Waterford City became pregnant on her third child in 2015. At 22 weeks, a scan revealed that her baby had a condition which would result in a stillbirth.

Claire told Beat news she would have preferred to have had the option in Ireland to end the pregnancy.

With two young children at home, she didn’t want to travel for a termination.

Claire, from an organisation called Termination for Medical Reasons, (TFMR) felt she had no choice but to progress with the pregnancy:

