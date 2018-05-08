Two young women injured in separate falls near Ed Sheeran concert in Cork

08 May 2018

Two young women were badly injured in separate falls near Páirc Uí Caoimh in Cork where Ed Sheeran was performing over the weekend.

It is feared a 17-year-old suffered life-changing injuries after falling 100ft down an old quarry while taking a shortcut to the gig on Saturday night.

She was being treated in hospital last night for a suspected broken neck.

Another young woman broke both of her legs on the same night after apparently falling from the roof of a building where she planned to listen to the concert.

She is expected to make a full recovery.

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss