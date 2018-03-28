One of the fastest growing superstore retailers in the UK is to open its doors in Waterford city this week, on March 30th.

The opening is the second by The Range in the South East, who already operate over 150 stores across the UK and four in Ireland including outlets in Cork, Carlow & Dublin.

Boasting 16 departments, The Range at Musgrave Business Park specialises in DIY, homewares, arts & crafts, and soft furnishings.

Waterford’s store will also include a family café serving a selection of food and drink, and a large outdoor garden centre.

The new branch is expected to provide a significant jobs boost to the city with the creation of 80 full and part-time jobs.

The grand opening will begin with prizes for the first 50 people in the queue, including one very special prize for the first in line.

Commenting on the opening of the new store, The Range founder Chris Dawson, said: “Each store plays an important part in the success of our company and Waterford is no exception. I would like to invite the community of Waterford and further afield to join us for the opening on Good Friday and discover the fantastic selection of products that we offer.”

Our Irish expansion is progressing really well particularly with an opening in Maynooth also on Good Friday. We will have six stores across the Republic of Ireland by Easter which is a great step in the company’s growth”, he concluded.

