UK Supreme Court to rule whether NI's abortion law violates human rights

The UK’s Supreme Court is due to rule later today on whether women in Northern Ireland who are denied abortions are having their human rights violated.

The result of last month’s referendum on the Eight Amendment has put pressure on politicians to ensure that Northern Ireland reviews its own laws.

Today, seven British judges will rule on whether it is unlawful to ban terminations when a pregnancy arises from rape or incest.

The ruling by the panel of judges, headed by the court’s president Lady Hale, follows a hearing last year.

During proceedings in October, the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC) told the court the current law criminalises “exceptionally vulnerable” women and girls and subjects them to “inhuman and degrading” treatment.

The NIHRC claims the law’s effect on women is incompatible with rights under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Unlike other parts of the UK, the 1967 Abortion Act does not extend to Northern Ireland.

Abortion is illegal except where a woman’s life is at risk or there is a permanent or serious danger to her mental or physical health.

Anyone who unlawfully carries out an abortion could be jailed for life.

An emergency debate on the issue was held in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

The UK Government has resisted calls to step in and legislate amid the ongoing powersharing impasse in Northern Ireland, insisting that any decision on abortion in the region has to be taken by locally elected politicians at Stormont.

Grainne Teggart, Amnesty’s Northern Ireland campaigns manager, said in a statement: “If the court rules that Northern Ireland’s abortion ban breaches women’s rights, there will be no excuses left for Theresa May – the UK Government will be forced to fulfil its human rights responsibilities and make things equal for the women of Northern Ireland.

[quote]”The Supreme Court judges have a unique chance to put right centuries of human rights abuse in Northern Ireland. We hope they take it.”[/quote]

– Digital Desk and PA

