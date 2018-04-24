Ulster Bank has said this morning that it is aware that money is not showing in some customers’ accounts.

Some of the bank’s customers have reported that their salaries have disappeared from their accounts, and that direct debits have not been paid.

Other customers say that their cards are being declined and their balances are not correct.

Hi Loretto, we are aware of some issues with transactions. We are working hard to fix this. If you need access to funds please give us a call or visit a branch. Sorry and thanks for your patience. NG — Ulster Bank Help (@UlsterBank_Help) April 24, 2018

Morning Padraig, we are aware of some issues with transactions. we are working hard to fix this. If you need access to funds please give us a call or visit a branch. Sorry and thanks for your patience. Thanks, DC — Ulster Bank Help (@UlsterBank_Help) April 24, 2018

I am afraid we cannot confirm as of yet if direct debits will be paid or not at this precise moment. CJ — Ulster Bank Help (@UlsterBank_Help) April 24, 2018

Ulster Bank says it is working hard to fix the issue “as a matter of urgency”.

“We are aware that some transactions previously applied to accounts for ROI customers since 20/04 are no longer showing,” a statement read.

“We are working hard to fix this issue and apologise for any inconvenience.”

– Digital desk

Share it:













Don't Miss