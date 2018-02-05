Another rail strike could be on the cards.

The NBRU will ballot all train and Dart drivers for industrial action as it says that Iarnrod Éireann is forcing changes to the training regime without agreement.

Drivers currently train new recruits on a voluntary basis but the union says the company’s decision to make changes is an “unprecedented attack on industrial relations”.

NBRU General Secretary, Dermot O’Leary, said: “The management at Iarnrod Éireann have set themselves on a course of major confrontation with its train drivers as a result of their decision to dispense with longstanding practice, by completely ignoring the jointly agreed procedures around how industrial relation matters are addressed.

“The fact is that the agreed training regime at the company is currently one of a voluntarist nature, and is solely at the discretion of the individual driver. The decision to break this agreement by forcing actual changes to terms and conditions onto workers is both unprecedented and contrary to how disputed matters should be addressed within our dispute procedures; it has also moved the disputed matter from one of an individual employee/employer relationship, to one which now concerns the representative unions.”

The unions have written to the Workplace Relations Commission to request an immediate intervention.

Mr O’Leary said: “The unions met with Iarnrod Éireann management last Thursday within our procedures, and advised the company that we were prepared to look at an interim solution, by placing the necessity to gain some material recognition around the train drivers longstanding agenda of a reduction in the working week with that of training.

“The company simply ignored our suggestion and indicated that they are moving ahead without the agreement of its own staff.

“We are, even at this late hour, determined to pursue every avenue available to avoid this unnecessary and damaging dispute.”

