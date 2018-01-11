A total of 72 patients have been recalled to University Hospital Kerry (UHK) after concerns were raised in relation to imaging work overseen by a doctor who no longer works at the hospital.

The radiologist was employed as a full-time locum between March 2016 and July 2017.

That number could rise further as more than 12,000 scans have yet to be scrutinised.

To date, 33,950 scans have been reviewed from a total of 46,235.

The x-rays, cat scans and ultrasounds included in the review involve 26,756 individual patients. Imaging has been reviewed in relation to 20,367 patients.

News of the review broke before Christmas when it emerged that the SSWHG was re-examining thousands of scans after patient safety concerns emerged during the summer when the hospital was notified of three serious reportable events.

The hospital confirmed before Christmas that the number of serious delayed diagnoses arising from the review had increased from three to seven.

Today, as part of a review update, the SSWHG said “73.4% of the review is complete… accounting for 76% of 26, 756 individual patients”.

“The number of patients who have been recalled for repeat imaging to date is 72,” the statement said.

