13 April 2018
An unmarked Garda car has been involved in a crash in Dublin.
No one was injured in the collision, which happened on Dorset Street at around 2.30pm this afternoon.
Gardaí say minor material damage was caused.
– Digital desk
Beat 102 103
© 2018 Beat 102-103. All rights reserved
Beat 102-103 2015 – WKW FM Ltd. t/a Beat 102-103 is a private limited company registered in Ireland.
Company Registration No: 347498. Registered Office: The Broadcast Centre, Ardkeen, Waterford
NameLocationSong RequestMessage