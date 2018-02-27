An urgent appeal for blood donations is being made ahead of what is set to be one of the coldest weeks in decades.

The supply of type O-negative blood, in particular, is said to be very low – the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) has said that it has just 2.8 days of supply left.

It is appealing to donors in the Dublin region to attend its clinic on D’Olier Street or in Stillorgan, as well as clinics nationwide.

We NEED you O NEG & A NEG donors, we are in short supply of your blood type this week, if you can visit your local clinic in #Donegal in Ballyshannon in Colaiste Cholmcille, from 3 – 5pm AND 7 – 9:30pm today, we’d really appreciate it! #GiveBlood #EveryOneCounts pic.twitter.com/yHmZhu4HnS — Giveblood (@Giveblood_ie) February 15, 2018

