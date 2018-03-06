Urgent appeal for blood donations after Storm Emma as stocks running critically low

There is an urgent appeal for blood donations following last week’s storm.

Stocks are running critically low and the Irish Blood Transfusion Service is hoping for 7,000 donations between now and St Patrick’s weekend.

“We’re looking for all blood groups,” said Paul McKinney, Operations Director.

“Obviously, O negative which is the universal blood group, O positive which is the most common and A positive. But as I say, all blood groups are low at the moment.”

Clinic details are available on giveblood.ie.

– Digital Desk

