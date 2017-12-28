American tourists spend on average just over €700 while they are in Ireland.

The latest figures from the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation show the number of international visitors is on the rise.

They are also spending more money, with the overall spend by international tourists totting up to €4.9bn.

Overall, 2017 was a record year for Irish tourism, which is now worth €8.7bn.

Chief executive of the ITIC Eoghan O’Mara Walshe said: “Spending is up 6% compared to last year. In general, those from further away spend more as they stay for longer.

“(In contrast to the €730 average spend by Americans for example,) The average British person spent under €300 while here on holiday.”

