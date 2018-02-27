Here are some useful sites and numbers to keep nearby during Storm Emma

Here are some useful sites and numbers to keep nearby during Storm Emma27 February 2018
Authorities are preparing for disruption to Ireland’s transport network and utility services this week due to Storm Emma.
The so-called ‘Beast from the East’ cold weather movement is expected to bring freezing temperatures, with the worst conditions in the south and east.
A Status Orange snow and ice warning will come into force for many parts of Leinster this afternoon – with snow accumulations of 4cm to 6cm by tomorrow morning.
A Status Yellow warning will come into force across the south east of the country later in the evening with accumulations of up to 3cm in parts.
With that in mind, here is a list of useful websites and telephone numbers to have handy for the upcoming bad weather.
TRANSPORT
Transport Infrastructure Ireland
Roads
Road Safety Authority Tel: 096 25000/Lo-Call: 1890 40 60 40
Bus Éireann – Tel: 1850 836 611 08.30 – 18.00 daily
Dublin Bus – Tel: 01 8734222
Aircoach – Tel: 01 8447118
Rail
Iarnród Éireann – Tel: 01 8366222
Luas – Tel: 1850 300 604 or 01 4614911
Dart – Tel: 01 8366222
Airports
Ferries
Irish Ferries – Tel: 0818 300 400/818 300 400
Dublin Port – Tel: 0818 310 100/818 310 100
Rosslare Port: Tel: 053 913 3158/053 913 3158
Stena Line – Tel: 01 907 5300 when travelling to Britain or to or from France
Tel: +44 (0) 8705 755 755 when travelling to or from Ireland, Scotland or Holland
Brittany Ferries – Tel: 021 427 7801/021 427 7801
Cork Ringaskiddy Port Tel: 021 437 8401
UTILITY SERVICES
ESB – To report an outage Tel: 1850 372 999/021 2382410
Gas Networks Ireland – Emergency Line Tel: 1850 20 50 50
Irish Water supply and service updates – Tel: 1850 278 278
RESCUE SERVICES
In an emergency dial 112 or 999
SCHOOLS
Schools – Contact local schools