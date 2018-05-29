The Union of Students in Ireland is supporting a Sinn Féin bill that includes student accommodation in rent pressure zones.

It comes after students in DCU and NUI Galway protested against rent increases of almost 30% in recent months.

At the moment, purpose-built student accommodation is not subject to rent caps.

USI President Michael Kerrigan, who is calling for change, said: “Landlords can charge pretty much what they want it is a landlords’ market at the moment, so they are charging whatever they want.

“When it comes to purpose-built student accommodation, there is no legislation there around the caps on how much landlords can increase rents.

“We’ve seen examples of 18%, 27% and more all over the country so we are being treated as cash cows and it’s not just in Dublin or the cities.

“You see it in Dundalk, you see it in Maynooth, you see it in Carlow, it’s happening all over the country.”

Share it:













Don't Miss