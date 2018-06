Varadkar to become first EU leader to meet Spain’s new PM

14 June 2018

The Taoiseach will become the first EU leader to meet Spain’s new Prime Minister today.

Leo Varadkar and Pedro Sánchez will sit down together in Madrid to discuss key issues ahead of the next European Council meeting.

It is likely Brexit will dominate their talks.

Mr Varadkar will stress the importance of avoiding a hard border.

– Digital Desk

