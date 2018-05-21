A video has emerged of Mark Hennessy collecting his brand new Qashqai from a garage in Dublin.

Mr Hennessy was last night shot dead by Gardai investigating the disappearance of 24-year-old Jastine Valdez.

Gardaí had launched a nationwide appeal for the car after Jastine was seen being bundled into it in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

Her body has since been located at a disused golf course at Puck’s Castle, Rathmichael, Co. Dublin.

In a video being circulated on social media Mark Hennessy can be seen picking up his brand new Nissan Qashqai in a garage in Dublin. The video was initially broadcast on Facebook live.

